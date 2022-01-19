DAV Coin Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.47 or 0.99999859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00088748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00327500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

