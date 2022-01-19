Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $322.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.