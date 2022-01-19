DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,316.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1,316.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,623,400 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

