Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 282,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 323,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

