Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

