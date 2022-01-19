Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
