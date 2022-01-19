Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period.

Shares of AA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 29,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

