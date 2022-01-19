Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

SNAP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 362,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,456,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

