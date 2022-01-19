Delta Investment Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 7,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

