Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of MP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 3,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,265. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

