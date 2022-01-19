Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 486,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,200,855. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

