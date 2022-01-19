Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.92. 9,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,586. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.