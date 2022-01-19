Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 12,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,890. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

