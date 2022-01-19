Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

