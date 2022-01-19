Depth Token Price Tops $0.0002 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $131,445.24 and approximately $128,230.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Depth Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.