Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.15 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $711,308.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 108,686,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

