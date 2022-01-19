Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of BellRing Brands worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,797,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

BRBR stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.