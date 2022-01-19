Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.