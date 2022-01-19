Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,052 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Heska worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

