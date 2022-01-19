Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,887 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $247,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

