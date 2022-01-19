Deutsche Bank AG Sells 174,620 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,620 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.32. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

