Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.77 ($44.06).

RNO stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.77 ($38.38). 1,061,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.63. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

