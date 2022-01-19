Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives €19.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($22.68).

DEQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €16.31 ($18.53). 117,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($24.64). The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

