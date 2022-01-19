Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.24 ($8.22).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.13 ($8.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.41 and a 200-day moving average of €7.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

