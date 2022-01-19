Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DTEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

DTEGY stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

