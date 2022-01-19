Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
DTEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
DTEGY stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
