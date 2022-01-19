DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $538.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $618.00 to $538.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.75.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $429.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.54. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

