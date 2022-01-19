DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $575.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.75.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $429.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.33 and a 200 day moving average of $535.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in DexCom by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.