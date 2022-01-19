DEXTools 1-Day Volume Tops $187,789.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and $187,789.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,282,173 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

