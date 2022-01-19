DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.