DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 81,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,805. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

