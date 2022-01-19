Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $175.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

