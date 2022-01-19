Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $175.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.54.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
