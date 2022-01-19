Digiwage Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $35,427.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

