Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. 2,900,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,232. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

