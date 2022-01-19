DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $47.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

