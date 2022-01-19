Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.