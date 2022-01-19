Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.59. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,728. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.