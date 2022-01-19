DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

DRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.