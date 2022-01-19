DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
DRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
