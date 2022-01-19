Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.82.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$25.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

