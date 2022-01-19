Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drexel Morgan & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

