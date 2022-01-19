DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,215.39.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,737.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,895.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,825.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,741.46 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.