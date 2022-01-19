DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,692 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Automatic Data Processing worth $167,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $226.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.81 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

