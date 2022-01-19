DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes $374,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

