Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

