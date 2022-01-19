Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.82.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

