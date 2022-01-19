Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.