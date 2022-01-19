Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 2,685 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

