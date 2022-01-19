Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €45.00 ($51.14) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.77 ($55.42).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €41.44 ($47.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company’s 50-day moving average is €39.09 and its 200 day moving average is €38.98.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

