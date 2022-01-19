Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 987,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,607. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

