Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 360,784 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 360,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,341,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 6.7% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $6,042,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 18,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.