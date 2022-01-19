Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,341,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 6.7% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,530,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

BUD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 18,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,855. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

