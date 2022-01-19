Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $60.41 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,738.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,741.46 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2,825.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

